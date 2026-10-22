Election monitors will observe voting in Adams County, Colorado, Department of Justice says

The U.S. Department of Justice plans to send election monitors to Adams County on Election Day in Colorado. According to the Civil Rights Division in the DOJ, the monitors will be there to "observe and take notes," and "they do not interfere in any way in the voting process."

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Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold's office says it received the letter about the election monitors on Wednesday. According to the DOJ, the monitoring will be done the same way it has been in the past.

The letter details that the monitors will dress in business casual attire and not be identified by uniforms or pins. They are not allowed to talk to voters inside the polling places and are forbidden to carry firearms.

The letter from the DOJ also included this statement, "Generally, we are monitoring for compliance with the federal voting rights statutes that fall within the jurisdiction of the Civil Rights Division. This includes statutes such as the Voting Rights Act (52 U.S.C. §§ 10301-10314, 10501-10508, and 10701-10702), the National Voter Registration Act (52 U.S.C. § 20501 et seq.), the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (52 U.S.C. § 20301 et seq.), the Voting Accessibility for the Elderly and Handicapped Act (52 U.S.C. § 20101 et seq.) the Civil Rights Act (52 U.S.C. §§ 10101, 20701 et seq.), and the Help America Vote Act (52 U.S.C. § 20901 et seq.). We also check for compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (42 U.S.C. § 12101 et seq.).

The Secretary of State's Office told CBS Colorado that it is "considering the DOJ's request in collaboration with the Attorney General's Office."