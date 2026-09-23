Department of Homeland Security says no active tuberculosis cases confirmed at Aurora ICE Processing Center

The Department of Homeland Security is denying reports claiming there is a new case of tuberculosis at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Colorado.

In a statement released on Wednesday evening, a spokesperson wrote: "This is FALSE. Aurora ICE Processing Center does not have any confirmed active tuberculosis cases. All recent tests have come back negative."

CBS

The DHS spokesperson's statement went on to say: "ICE takes communicable disease reporting requirements and the health and safety of detainees in ICE custody seriously."

There was one confirmed case at the Aurora ICE Processing Center reported in June, but some immigrant advocates said detainees claimed there was a new possible exposure, with some people sitting in quarantine. A report by the Denver Post said an entire pod in the facility was under a quarantine.

Sen. John Hickenlooper visited the facility, which is located in Adams County, last week and said staff refused to confirm if anyone there had recently tested positive or been exposed to TB.

Officials from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment say they also have not received any recent reports of suspected or confirmed tuberculosis cases.