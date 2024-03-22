Denver's Wonderyard is now open! Here's a look inside.

Denver's Ballpark neighborhood officially has its newest addition, the highly anticipated Wonderyard.

Its vibes are The Great Gatsby meets The Secret Garden with a touch of Alice in Wonderland.

CBS

Restaurant promoter Larry Herz met Rob Duran, owner of Wonderyard, for a special look inside this week.

"So, what's the concept?" Herz asked.

"We want it to be an in-the-moment dining experience, high quality food and beverage," Duran said.

This spacious downtown spot has a little bit of everything, from custom teacup booths, an LED screen with custom visuals and a live DJ on the weekends. "In other words, it's all about the (Insta)gram," Herz said.

Herz and CBS News Colorado Anchor Mekialaya White also got the opportunity to sample the menu.

"This one's called One of a Kind, and proceeds go to local charity," Herz said, gesturing to a cocktail mixed with rum, coconut water, vanilla, passion fruit and lime. "And then, these are a few of their signature cocktails. This is Le Cloud. It is actual cotton candy ... They've got flatbreads over there. [The Meat Me Halfway] has house-made lamb sausage. The Lox in Translation is right up my alley being a New York Jew ... [It's like a bagel] ... and this is the seasonal bruschetta."

Wonderyard is open for lunch, brunch, dinner, and happy hour. You can make a reservation on the website.