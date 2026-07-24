Denver's West Colfax Avenue project complete with new pedestrian crossings, traffic slowing measures

A years-long effort to make one of Denver's busiest corridors safer for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers is now complete.

The $15.5 million West Colfax Pedestrian Crossing & Transit Improvements, funded through the Elevate Denver Bond Program, add landscaped medians, curb extensions and upgraded transit stops along the corridor from Irving Street to Sheridan Boulevard. City leaders say the improvements are designed to slow traffic, improve visibility and give pedestrians a safer way to cross one of Denver's busiest streets.

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For years, neighbors have described West Colfax Avenue as difficult and dangerous to cross. The new landscaped medians provide a protected refuge, allowing pedestrians to cross in one direction of traffic at a time rather than navigate multiple lanes at once.

A nearby Jewish summer camp that buses children throughout the week welcomed the improvements.

"It looked messy," said Rabbi Yisrael Kellner, who runs the camp. "There were definitely more openings to cross and everything. Now it looks like it's more structured."

Kellner said the redesigned corridor not only improves safety but also helps campers and families move through the area more efficiently.

Eleven-year-old Yechiel Mozes, who walks and bikes to camp, said crossing West Colfax used to feel like a risk.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston celebrates the completion of the West Colfax Pedestrian Crossing & Transit Improvements project. CBS

"You could get hit by cars very easily," Mozes said, recalling a close call he experienced while crossing the street.

He said the new median has made the trip much safer.

"Now I don't need to cross all the way," he said. "I can stop halfway and then cross the rest of the street. It takes much less time."

Denver City Councilwoman Jamie Torres, who represents District 3, said residents had pushed for improvements for years.

"This community has been asking for safety improvements for several years, and this is a huge accomplishment in getting that done," Torres said.

City leaders say the project is part of Denver's broader effort to reduce crashes and improve safety for everyone using city streets, including pedestrians, cyclists, transit riders and drivers.

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The project was funded through the Elevate Denver Bond Program, a voter-approved initiative.