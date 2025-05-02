Denver's mayor proposes hefty raises for his appointees amid bleak economic forecasts

Just four days after City of Denver economists and finance personnel warned of recession-like conditions, increasing economic uncertainty, and recommended city leaders keep their budgets flat, CBS News Colorado has learned that Denver Mayor Mike Johnston is seeking double-digit raises for a dozen of his appointees, with some of the raises topping 30% to 40%.

"We probably should have done this six months ago," conceded Jon Ewing, a spokesperson for Johnston, when questioned about the timing of the department-head raises.

WASHINGTON, DC- MARCH 5: Denver Mayor Mike Johnston testifies during a House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform hearing titled "A Hearing with Sanctuary City Mayors" in Washington, DC on March 5, 2025. Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

According to information obtained by CBS News Colorado and confirmed by Ewing, the Mayor plans to ask a City Council committee on Tuesday to approve the following raises:

Manager of Department of Aviation from $346,975 to 406, 511 or a 17.2% increase ($59,536.00 raise)

Manager of Department of Finance from $185,365.82 to $266,162.32 or a 43.6% increase ($80,796.50 raise)

City Attorney from $216,061.10 to $ 268,479.12 or a 24.3% increase ($52,418.02 raise)

Manager of Department of Transportation and Infrastructure from $195,219.65 to $240,675.85 or a 23.3% increase ($45,456.20 raise)

Also racking up large proposed salary bumps, the Managers of Parks and Rec, Department of Safety, General Services and other department heads.

Ewing said the mayoral appointees had not received raises since 2022 and needed additional compensation or the city would risk losing them, "We have to bring them up to fair market rate."

He said the 12 raises would be funded by savings from other vacant positions in the mayor's office. Ewing went on to say that other city employees receive regular 4% merit raises, but these mayoral appointees have not.

For each of the raises, half would be funded out of the 2025 budget dollars, with the other half being funded out of the 2026 budget, according to the mayor's office.

On Monday, Denver's top finance administrators warned city council that the next several months will be "very very uncomfortable" and will feel like a recession with soft revenue projections. They said the city was facing "serious economic headwinds," with the city facing flat sales and use tax revenues in 2026.