Denver's mayor paints purple stripe down Blake Street ahead of Rockies home opener

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

One day ahead of the Rockies home opener at Coors Field, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston painted the purple stripe down Blake Street. Fans are getting ready to cheer on their favorite team on Friday. 

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston helped paint the purple stripe down Blake Street on Thursday before the Rockies home opener on Friday. CBS

The tradition started in 1995 when the Rockies had their first home opener at Coors Field. It's been part of the festivities leading up to the home opener ever since.

Johnston teamed up with crews from the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure to paint the stripe along Blake Street from 22nd to 19th streets. 

They also added a few Rockies logos along the way. 

The Rockies are playing the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday afternoon in the first game of a three-game stand. First pitch for Friday's game begins at 2:10 p.m. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on April 4, 2024 / 11:35 AM MDT

