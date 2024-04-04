Denver's mayor paints purple stripe down Blake Street ahead of Rockies home opener

Denver's mayor helps paint the purple stripe ahead of the Rockies home opener

Denver's mayor helps paint the purple stripe ahead of the Rockies home opener

Denver's mayor helps paint the purple stripe ahead of the Rockies home opener

One day ahead of the Rockies home opener at Coors Field, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston painted the purple stripe down Blake Street. Fans are getting ready to cheer on their favorite team on Friday.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston helped paint the purple stripe down Blake Street on Thursday before the Rockies home opener on Friday. CBS

The tradition started in 1995 when the Rockies had their first home opener at Coors Field. It's been part of the festivities leading up to the home opener ever since.

CBS

Johnston teamed up with crews from the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure to paint the stripe along Blake Street from 22nd to 19th streets.

Denver Mayor @MikeJohnstonCO joined us on Blake Street today, taking part in the annual tradition of painting the purple stripe in advance of the @Rockies home opener. Go Rockies! ⚾️ 🎉 pic.twitter.com/mqWyCLjmgt — Denver Dept of Transportation & Infrastructure (@DenverDOTI) April 4, 2024

They also added a few Rockies logos along the way.

CBS

The Rockies are playing the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday afternoon in the first game of a three-game stand. First pitch for Friday's game begins at 2:10 p.m.