Denver's mayor paints purple stripe down Blake Street ahead of Rockies home opener
One day ahead of the Rockies home opener at Coors Field, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston painted the purple stripe down Blake Street. Fans are getting ready to cheer on their favorite team on Friday.
The tradition started in 1995 when the Rockies had their first home opener at Coors Field. It's been part of the festivities leading up to the home opener ever since.
Johnston teamed up with crews from the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure to paint the stripe along Blake Street from 22nd to 19th streets.
They also added a few Rockies logos along the way.
The Rockies are playing the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday afternoon in the first game of a three-game stand. First pitch for Friday's game begins at 2:10 p.m.