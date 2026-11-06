Denver's First Snowfall Is Late. Could 2026 Break a Weather Record?

November is here, but Denver has yet to see its first measurable snowfall of the season. With another week of dry weather ahead, the city could be inching closer to one of its latest first snowfalls in recorded history.

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Denver's average date for its first measurable snowfall is Oct. 19. We're now well past that date, and the latest forecast shows little to no chance for precipitation across the Denver metro area over the next seven days. If that forecast holds, we could make it well into the middle of November without recording our first measurable snowfall.

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That's notable because November is typically Denver's fifth-snowiest month of the year, averaging 7.4 inches of snow. While the calendar says we're entering a time of year when snow becomes more common, the weather pattern isn't cooperating just yet.

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According to records from the National Weather Service, Denver's latest first measurable snowfall came on December 10, 2021, when just 0.3 inches of snow was recorded. The second-latest start was November 29, 2025, when only 0.2 inches fell.

If Denver stays snow-free through November 16 this year, 2026 could join the list of the latest first measurable snowfalls in the city's recorded history.

For now, the forecast is looking quiet, but the 8–14-day outlook does show the potential for more moisture to arrive with wetter-than-average conditions statewide.

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