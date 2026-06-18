Denver Zoo visitors can vote on name for new baby orangutan
Visitors to the Denver Zoo will have the chance to see the newborn orangutan with his mom, Hesty. The pair were making their public debut on Thursday in the Primate Panorama exhibit.
Zoo officials said they may stay away from curious eyes as they continue to bond, so not all visitors will get the chance to see the little one if the pair stays behind the scenes. The baby boy was born on May 24.
Visitors can also help name the little guy. For $5 donation, visitors can go online and cast their vote for either Rambutan, Oka or Jamartin. The Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance said that all donations help protect critically endangered Sumatran orangutans in the wild.