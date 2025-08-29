Watch CBS News
Denver Zoo wants your opinion about reopening the west entrance which has been closed since 2012

The Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance is considering a plan to reopen the west entrance, which has been closed since 2012. The west entrance is located near the City Park tennis courts, just north of Duck Lake.

The Denver Zoo said it doesn't have a timeline for reopening but they are working on a plan wth Denver Parks and Rec. There are concerns about potential traffic issues in the City Park neighborhood, along with access to other parts of the park. 

The Denver Zoo is hosting a public meeting where the proposal will be discussed. The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 2, in the Multimedia Room at the Carla Madison Recreation Center, 2401 E. Colfax Ave.

