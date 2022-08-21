Watch CBS News
Denver Zoo's Teddy Bear Clinic helps kids learn about importance of taking care of animals

The Denver Zoo gave kids a chance to learn all about animal care in a special way on Saturday.

The zoo held its sixth Teddy Bear Clinic sponsored by Children's Hospital Colorado.

Kids brought their plush patients to care stations to get special medical attention from zoo staff.

While kids had their stuffed animals looked at, they also got to learn about taking care of their animals.

"Yes, we have some play based education that we're doing here. So lots of opportunity for kids to get bandages for their stuffies," Denver Zoo spokeswoman Julianne Waddell. "We were handing out stuffies earlier today's we gave away a lot of stuffies to kids, and they're getting to learn about how they might care for their animal and how they can take care of their bodies too."

A dental station was among the stations the kids could visit. The zookeeper there showed one little girl a crocodile skull with a cavity.

First published on August 20, 2022 / 6:28 PM

