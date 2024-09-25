Denver wants to hear your opinion about revitalizing downtown

The City and County of Denver is taking a closer look at the Downtown Area Plan for the first time in 17 years. This time, city leaders want to hear from the community about what is important to them and how they want to help shape the future of downtown Denver.

City leaders along with the Downtown Denver Partnership and Sasaki are inviting Denver residents from all over the city to kick off the revitalization process to update the Downtown Area Plan. The kickoff is Sept. 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Plaza of the Americas and Capital One Café located at 1550 Wewatta St.

There will also be food trucks and family-friendly activities in the plaza.

Denver's mayor will be there along with other city leaders to discuss what the future of several neighborhoods will look like, including development, placemaking, mobility and other aspects of life in downtown Denver.

According to the plan website, "Since the 2007 Downtown Area Plan was published, downtown neighborhoods including Auraria, Central Platte Valley, Ballpark, Arapahoe Square, Upper Downtown and Golden Triangle have received their own separate plans and have seen significant redevelopment proposals and activity since."

Those who cannot attend Wednesday's project kickoff meeting are invited to attend a 16th Street Mall popup on Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the 16th Street Mall at Skyline Park. More popups are planned for community involvement as the discussion continues.