Denver prepares for this weekend's 50th Pridefest, parade

Denver is gearing up to celebrate its 50th year of Pride. There will be plenty of activities and events happening this weekend.

Along with the fun, there are some road closures surrounding Civic Center Park for Pridefest and the Pride parade. 

City of Denver

The closures include Bannock Street from Colfax to 13th Avenue starting at 7:00 a.m. Friday; 14th Avenue from Cherokee Street to Broadway starting at 7 a.m. Friday; Colfax Avenue in both directions from Lincoln Street to Cherokee Street beginning at 6 p.m. Friday; Broadway from 16th Street Mall to 13th Avenue, starting at 7 p.m. Friday.

CBS Colorado will be marching in the Pridefest Parade. The parade kicks off at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. 

Starting at 9 a.m. Sunday, Colfax Avenue from Franklin Street to Lincoln Street will be closed. The roads will reopen once the parade is complete.

First published on June 21, 2024 / 10:25 AM MDT

