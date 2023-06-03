Watch CBS News
Denver weather: Wet weather and cooler temperatures

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado weather: Rain and cooler temperatures to start the weekend
Colorado weather: Rain and cooler temperatures to start the weekend 02:29

Cool, cloudy and rainy today. Daytime highs will be in the low 60s running about 15 degrees below normal for this time of year.  

Expect showers and storms continuing on and off through the morning and afternoon.  Rain will be light to moderate with heavier showers possible at times. There is a chance for a few thunderstorms this afternoon, but cooler temperatures will limit the risk of storms becoming severe.

Our main concern is heavy rain sitting leading to localized flooding. The Cameron Peak burn scar has an elevated risk of flash flooding.

Tomorrow, will be a touch warmer, but we will have widespread showers throughout the day.

The chance for rain/t-storms continues through the week with temperatures staying in the low 70s.

First published on June 3, 2023 / 9:13 AM

