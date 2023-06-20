Denver Weather: Warm for the final day of spring, cooler for the first full day of summer

In true Colorado weather fashion, the final day of spring on Tuesday will be much warmer than the first full day of summer coming up on Thursday. The new season officially starts just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Despite extra clouds in the morning and early afternoon on Tuesday, temperatures will be able climb into the mid and upper 80s along the Front Range. A few areas could reach 90 degrees especially in Larimer and Weld Counties which is above normal for the third week in June.

A cold front in Wyoming on Tuesday will slowly reach northeast Colorado by late Wednesday. The front will trigger thunderstorms mostly on the Eastern Plains Wednesday evening but a few thunderstorms will also be possible in the Denver metro area. A few storms could be severe with large hail and damaging wind being the primary concerns. One or two weak, landspout tornados are also possible.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will then continue through Thursday evening before drier and warmer weather returns for Friday and the weekend.

High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower and middle 70s or about 10-15 degrees cooler than normal for the first full day of summer.