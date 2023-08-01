Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver weather: Thunderstorms Tuesday may trigger flooding

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado weather: Another round of showers and storms this afternoon with possible flooding
Colorado weather: Another round of showers and storms this afternoon with possible flooding 02:43

It's a First Alert Weather Day due to heavy rain and possible flooding. 

fawd-details.png
CBS

A Flood Watch has been issued from noon through midnight tonight for the Front Range, northeastern Colorado and the foothills. It's possible that some of these storms could drop 1 to 2 inches of rain in less than 45 minutes. 

flash-flood-watch.png
CBS

In addition to the heavy rain we have a chance to see severe weather this afternoon and this evening. The main threat today will be damaging wind and hail. 

spc-day-1.png
CBS

An air quality alert remains in place through Wednesday morning in Gunnison County for smoke from the Lowline Fire. 

air-quality-alert.png
CBS

Wednesday we could see another round of showers and storms. Some of the storm once again could drop heavy rain that could cause possible flooding. Thursday and Friday the chance for showers and storms decreases slightly. Daytime highs will stay in the 80s through the end of the week with cooler weather expected for the weekend with highs in the 70s. 

extended-am.png
CBS
Callie Zanandrie
callie-zanadrie.jpg

Callie Zanandrie works on air and behind the scenes in the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado and also reports from the First Alert Weather Tracker. Read her bio & send her an email.

First published on August 1, 2023 / 11:22 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.