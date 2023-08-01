Denver weather: Thunderstorms Tuesday may trigger flooding

Colorado weather: Another round of showers and storms this afternoon with possible flooding

It's a First Alert Weather Day due to heavy rain and possible flooding.

A Flood Watch has been issued from noon through midnight tonight for the Front Range, northeastern Colorado and the foothills. It's possible that some of these storms could drop 1 to 2 inches of rain in less than 45 minutes.

In addition to the heavy rain we have a chance to see severe weather this afternoon and this evening. The main threat today will be damaging wind and hail.

An air quality alert remains in place through Wednesday morning in Gunnison County for smoke from the Lowline Fire.

Wednesday we could see another round of showers and storms. Some of the storm once again could drop heavy rain that could cause possible flooding. Thursday and Friday the chance for showers and storms decreases slightly. Daytime highs will stay in the 80s through the end of the week with cooler weather expected for the weekend with highs in the 70s.

