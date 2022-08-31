Denver Weather: Thunderstorms return to the forecast but don't count on rain

After a few completely dry days, a chance for thunderstorms returns Wednesday but don't count on rain.

A weak weather disturbance passing over Colorado on Wednesday will bring up to a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms mainly east of the Continental Divide.

For the Denver metro area, the chance for rain is no higher than 30% and any thunderstorms on the Front Range are not expected to be severe.

Farther east across the plains, the chance for rain is somewhat higher and a severe thunderstorm can not be ruled out. The only concern is wind (no hail, no tornados). A few thunderstorms could become strong enough to produce wind gusts up to 60 mph which would trigger a severe thunderstorm warning.

All the areas shaded in green on the map below is where damaging wind is possible but far from likely.

CBS

Looking beyond Wednesday, almost all of Colorado will be completely dry through the holiday weekend. A very small chance for daily afternoon thunderstorms will continue in the mountains while temperatures remain above normal statewide.