Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver Weather: Thunderstorms return to the forecast but don't count on rain

By Ashton Altieri

/ CBS Colorado

A few afternoon thunderstorms are possible
A few afternoon thunderstorms are possible 02:03

After a few completely dry days, a chance for thunderstorms returns Wednesday but don't count on rain.

A weak weather disturbance passing over Colorado on Wednesday will bring up to a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms mainly east of the Continental Divide.

For the Denver metro area, the chance for rain is no higher than 30% and any thunderstorms on the Front Range are not expected to be severe.

Farther east across the plains, the chance for rain is somewhat higher and a severe thunderstorm can not be ruled out. The only concern is wind (no hail, no tornados). A few thunderstorms could become strong enough to produce wind gusts up to 60 mph which would trigger a severe thunderstorm warning.

All the areas shaded in green on the map below is where damaging wind is possible but far from likely.

spc-day-1.png
CBS

Looking beyond Wednesday, almost all of Colorado will be completely dry through the holiday weekend. A very small chance for daily afternoon thunderstorms will continue in the mountains while temperatures remain above normal statewide.

Ashton Altieri
ashton-altieri.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's weather forecasts in the mornings and at noon on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Read his latest reports or check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on August 31, 2022 / 8:24 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.