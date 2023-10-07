Denver Weather: The metro area escapes a freeze this weekend, 32 degrees possible next weekend

Saturday morning brought the coldest temperatures of the season so far to many neighborhoods along the Front Range. Sub-freezing weather could settle in next weekend.

Denver officially dropped to 36 degrees Friday night which was the coldest temperature in the city since April 30 or five months ago.

The chilly start caused widespread frost in some areas along the urban corridor while locations on the Eastern Plains such as Limon and Fort Morgan dropped fall below freezing in the mid 20s.

Ample sunshine Saturday will allow for a huge warmup. Denver and the Front Range will reach into the mid 70s later in the day which is more than 5 degrees above normal for the first full weekend of October.

Even warmer weather will dominate Colorado on Sunday including for the Broncos game at Mild High. Kickoff with the New York Jets is at 2:25 p.m. on CBS.

Not much will change with the weather over Colorado on Monday and Tuesday although it will get even warmer. Denver could easily reach at least 80 degrees on Tuesday.

Then changes arrive starting Wednesday with a cold front that will bring a few rain showers to the metro area and a rain/snow mix to the mountains. Temperatures will gradually get colder going into next weekend and Denver could experience the first official freeze of the season next Saturday morning (October 14). That would be exactly 1 week later than average which is October 7.

Denver's average first measurable snow is October 18 but there is no snow in Denver's forecast for at least the next 7-10 days.