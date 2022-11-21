Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver Weather: Temperatures finally warmup after two weeks below normal

By Ashton Altieri

/ CBS Colorado

Warming trend continues into this week
Warming trend continues into this week 01:57

An usually long stretch of colder than normal weather in Colorado finally ends just before Thanksgiving.

For the Denver metro area, temperatures initially dropped below normal on November 9 and stayed below normal for 12 consecutive days. It finally turned slightly warmer on Sunday afternoon with 50 degrees in Denver but that's still slightly below normal for the middle of November.

The average temperature so far this month is 5.4 degrees colder than normal which is significant from a climate standpoint.

calendar-temperatures.png
CBS

High temperatures on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be slightly warmer with lower and middle 50s along the Front Range. The warmest temperatures will generally be found across the southern half of the metro area including in Arapahoe and Douglas Counties.

fr-today-highs.png
CBS

A weak cold front will bush over Colorado Wednesday night into Thursday that will bring somewhat cooler weather for Thanksgiving. The front may also produce some light snow over the mountains mainly after dark on Wednesday. Very little accumulation is expected.

ecmwf-state-snow.png
CBS

Warmer weather will then quickly return on Friday with high temperatures in the 60s expected along the Front Range. Saturday and Sunday will be back in the 50s.

Ashton Altieri
ashton-altieri.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's weather forecasts in the mornings and at noon on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Read his latest reports or check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on November 21, 2022 / 8:22 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.