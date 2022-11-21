Denver Weather: Temperatures finally warmup after two weeks below normal

An usually long stretch of colder than normal weather in Colorado finally ends just before Thanksgiving.

For the Denver metro area, temperatures initially dropped below normal on November 9 and stayed below normal for 12 consecutive days. It finally turned slightly warmer on Sunday afternoon with 50 degrees in Denver but that's still slightly below normal for the middle of November.

The average temperature so far this month is 5.4 degrees colder than normal which is significant from a climate standpoint.

High temperatures on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be slightly warmer with lower and middle 50s along the Front Range. The warmest temperatures will generally be found across the southern half of the metro area including in Arapahoe and Douglas Counties.

A weak cold front will bush over Colorado Wednesday night into Thursday that will bring somewhat cooler weather for Thanksgiving. The front may also produce some light snow over the mountains mainly after dark on Wednesday. Very little accumulation is expected.

Warmer weather will then quickly return on Friday with high temperatures in the 60s expected along the Front Range. Saturday and Sunday will be back in the 50s.