Denver Weather: Taking aim at 100 degrees, expect extreme heat to start the week

The final week of July will start with extreme heat and a slim chance for a late day thunderstorm.

After reaching 90 degrees in Denver on Saturday, temperatures will be at least 5 degrees hotter Sunday afternoon. Then another jump in temperatures on Monday means at least a few areas along the Front Range will reach the century mark.

CBS

The hottest official temperature in Denver so far this year is 97 degrees which happened twice last week. It could get at least that hot on Sunday but it's more likely to happen on Monday.

CBS

The large ridge of high pressure responsible for the heat will also largely prevent thunderstorms from developing. It's still possible a weak storm or two pops up so a 10% chance for late day thunderstorms remains in the forecast on Sunday and Monday.

During the hottest part of the day, everyone is encouraged to stay hydrated, take frequent breaks in the shade if you work outside, and remember your pets!