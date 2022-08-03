Denver Weather: Summer cold front brings limited relief Wednesday, potentially wet weekend ahead

Wednesday will be somewhat cooler before possible record heat redevelops to end the week. Then expect bigger weather changes this weekend.

The tail end of a summer cold front moving through the Midwest on Wednesday will drop temperatures 5 to 10 degrees compared to Monday and Tuesday when Denver came close to 100 degrees. Most of the Front Range will get no warmer than about 90 degrees on Wednesday which near normal for the first week in August.

There is also a slight chance for late day thunderstorms in the metro area on Wednesday. Areas farther south including Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and Walsenburg have a much better chance for rain compared to areas north of Monument Hill. The mountains also have a 40-60% chance for late day showers and thunderstorms.

More intense heat will build over Colorado again on Thursday and Friday with possible record high temperatures in some areas on Friday. The current record high in Denver for August 5 (Friday) is 99 degrees from 1877. The current forecast is at least 97 degrees so one of the oldest remaining records in August could be in jeopardy.

For the weekend, moisture will stream into Colorado from the southwest causing a good chance for showers and thunderstorms especially in the afternoon and evening on Saturday and Sunday. Stay tuned for future updates on the exact timing of the rain. The weekend will not be a wash out!