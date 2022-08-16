Denver Weather: After soaking rain on Monday, expect the coolest day in months on Tuesday

Moisture leftover from Monday will cause low clouds, drizzle, and rain showers on Tuesday mostly in the morning.

Some neighborhoods on the south side of the Denver metro area measured almost 3 inches of rain on Monday. Since so much of it fell in a short period of time, street flooding was reported in many areas.

A rain gauge near Buckley Road and Hampton Avenue in Aurora measured 2.87 inches of rain while Roxborough Park and Lone Tree in Douglas County both had more than 2.50 inches.

The official rain gauge for Denver located at the airport only received 0.12" and many areas over the northern half of the metro area missed the heaviest rain. Northern Colorado received about 0.25" around Fort Collins, Loveland, and Greeley.

For Tuesday, plan on low clouds and occasional rain through most of the morning before drier air finally arrives in the afternoon. However there will still be a chance for rain later in the day especially in Douglas and Elbert Counties because thunderstorms are expected to develop in the South Park area and move directly east.

Temperatures will also stay unusually cool for August with 70s along the Front Range and 50s/60s in the mountains. Tuesday will be the coolest day in Denver since June 26 or in about seven weeks.

For the rest of the week, plan on much small chances for rain Wednesday through Friday followed by a better chance again over the weekend. Temperatures should stay below 90 degrees in Denver for at least the next seven days.