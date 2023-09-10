Denver Weather: Rain showers expected by the end of the Broncos game

Feeling like fall for the second week of September

Rain will gradually develop on Sunday behind two cold fronts that have dropped temperatures up to 20 degrees compared to Saturday.

Saturday felt like almost every other day so far in September with a high temperature close to 90 degrees. Some neighborhoods along the Front Range may not quite reach 70 degrees on Sunday.

In addition, the day will be mostly cloudy with drizzle or light rain possible at any time. The best chance for rain will wait until after the Broncos game starts and at least a shower or two is expected by the fourth quarter at Mile High. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible, but no sever weather is expected.

Rain showers will continue at times Sunday night into Monday especially for areas south of Denver. The southern half of Colorado could get more than 1 inch of rain total on Sunday and Monday.

Another drop in temperatures is expected on Monday as well with highs in the 60s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. The Front Range will return to the lower 70s on Tuesday which is about 10 degrees below normal for late summer. A chance for showers and a few thunderstorms will also continue each day during the new week with the best chances on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Warmer and drier weather should redevelop across most of Colorado next weekend including for the Rocky Mountain Showdown in Boulder.