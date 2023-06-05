Denver Weather: It has now rained 11 of the last 12 days and more wet weather is on the way

The fourth wettest May on record has been followed by rain each day so far in June. Denver has now received 70% of the city's annual precipitation.

Saturday was wet at times and Sunday was truly soggy with 1.36 inches of rain officially in Denver and more than 2 inches of rain in some areas like Castle Rock, Loveland, and Fort Collins.

Total rainfall in June in Denver is now 1.81 inches which is 1.51 inches above normal for the first four days of month. When combined with 5.53 inches of rain in May and 4.60 inches of precipitation in January through April, Denver has measured 10.13 inches of precipitation this year. That is the 13th wettest start to the year on record in the city and about 70% of the city's average annual appreciation which is about 14.50 inches.

Looking ahead to Monday and Tuesday, somewhat drier air moving into Colorado will drop the chance for rain below 50% for the first time in nearly a week. Then increasing moisture on Wednesday will increase the chance for rain especially Wednesday night and into Thursday. At this time, the next day with a chance for rain at 20% or less appears to arrive around June 13-14.