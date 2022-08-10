Denver Weather: Hot on Wednesday before record heat on Thursday

Wednesday will mark the third day of a seven day heat wave in Colorado. Temperatures will soar into the 90s for the 47th day this year with no rain in sight.

Denver has now surpassed the 30-year average for total number of days in the 90s which is 44 days. The average going back to when records started in 1872 is just 30 days.

CBS

High temperatures are more commonly in the upper 80s instead of the 90s by the second week in August so it's hotter than normal weather for the Front Range. That said, the record high temperature in Denver on August 10 is 100 degrees from 1962 so it's not quite record heat on Wednesday.

CBS

It's a different story for Thursday with a forecast high temperature of 98 degrees. The record in Denver is 97 degrees from August 11, 2020.

CBS

Looking ahead to Friday, the record returns to 100 degrees from August 12, 1876 which seems unlikely to be tied or broken but it will still be hot along the Front Range with mid 90s.

The toasty weather also continues into the weekend along with a small chance for late day thunderstorms on Saturday and a somewhat better chance for rain on Sunday. The best chance for rain going forward should wait until Monday and Tuesday next week.