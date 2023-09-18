Denver Weather: Feeling like summer during the day, early fall at night this week

Warm days and cool nights for the final week of summer

Decreasing daylight will contribute to cooler nights this week while each afternoon will continue to feel like summer 80s in the metro area.

Monday will look and feel very similar to Sunday with high temperatures in the lower and mid 80s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. Most mountain towns will stay in the 60s and lower 70s.

There is also a 30-40% chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms in the mountains and higher foothills Monday afternoon. One or two showers could survive reaching the metro area after 2 p.m. but most neighborhoods along the Front Range will get nothing more than sprinkles.

A somewhat better chance for late day showers and non-severe thunderstorms will develop on Tuesday before sunny and dry weather develops on Wednesday and Thursday. Warmer than normal temperatures will continue through the final day of summer on Friday. Fall starts Saturday with temperatures dropping about 10 degrees.