Denver Weather: Expect thunderstorms on Wednesday with small hail possible

Unusually cloudy and humid conditions will dominate the weather across most of Colorado on Wednesday. All the moisture in the air will fuel showers and thunderstorms by early afternoon.

For Denver and the Front Range, the chance for rain between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. is at least 60%. Some of the rain will be heavy at times and a few thunderstorms may produce small hail and gusty outflow winds. The odds of any hail or wind being large enough or strong enough to cause damage is small.

Locations east of the urban corridor have a somewhat higher chance for thunderstorms that produce hail and wind. It's possible a few of those thunderstorms on the Eastern Plains could turn severe with hail up to 1 inch in diameter and wind gusts up to 60 mph. Communities like Limon, Burlington, Fort Morgan, Sterling, and Fort Morgan have a "slight" risk for severe weather is a 2 on the 1-5 scale.

The extra moisture on Wednesday also means temperatures won't be as warm. After four consecutive days in the 90s, the Denver metro area will stay in the 80s on Wednesday.

Similar weather is expected for Thursday in terms of temperatures and rain chances. Then drier and warmer weather arrives on Friday followed by a sunny, hot, and dry weekend. The CBS News Colorado weather team may declare both Saturday and Sunday First Alert Weather Days because of dangerous heat.