Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver Weather: Cold weather is coming but likely not much snow

By Ashton Altieri

/ CBS Colorado

Warm with high fire danger before a strong cold front arrives
Warm with high fire danger before a strong cold front arrives 02:10

After windy and warm weather Tuesday and Wednesday, a strong cold front will drop temperatures below normal for at least a week.

High temperatures will reach near 70 degrees in Denver on Tuesday and Wednesday and together with gusty winds, low humidity, and dry soil will drive up the fire danger.

Parts of southern Colorado including Pueblo, Walsenburg, and Colorado Springs are under a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger on Election Day from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

red-flag-warning.png
CBS

For Denver and most of the Eastern Plains, the higher fire danger will come on Wednesday thanks to even lower relatively humidity and strong winds. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday which is the precursor to a Red Flag Warning. They are somewhat unusual for the Denver metro are in November and if a fire were to start, it could spread very quickly. Therefore outdoor burning or any activity that may produce a spark is strong discouraged through Wednesday evening.

fire-weather-watch.png
CBS

The concern about fires will abruptly end Wednesday night as a cold front reaches Denver and the Front Range. Temperatures will turn sharply colder for Thursday and for Veterans Day on Friday.

For most areas east of the Continental Divide including the Denver metro area, the incoming front will produce very little precipitation. Light rain, light snow, drizzle, or flurries will be possible Wednesday night through early Thursday but no snow accumulation is expected for lower elevations or even in the lower foothills.

Accumulation in the higher foothills and Front Range Mountains will be limited compared to recent snow storms.

ashton-snow-forecast.png
CBS

It's a different story for the mountains farther west including around Vail, Aspen, Crested Butte and Steamboat Springs. These areas are under Winter Weather Advisory from 12 p.m. Wednesday until 12 p.m. Thursday for 5-10 inches of snow and winter driving conditions.

winter-weather-advisory.png
CBS

The bigger story for Denver and the Front Range urban corridor will be the cold. Weather models suggest that after the cold front Wednesday night, it could be the week of Thanksgiving before the area experiences the next day with above normal temperatures.

Ashton Altieri
ashton-altieri.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's weather forecasts in the mornings and at noon on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Read his latest reports or check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on November 8, 2022 / 7:55 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.