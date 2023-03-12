Denver weather: Another cool day before a big warm-up this week

Today will be on the cooler side with daytime highs only in the 40s here in the Front Range. We will have partly cloudy conditions and it should stay dry in Denver. We could see a flurry or a sprinkle later today in the foothills or south of the metro area along the Palmer Divide, but no accumulation is expected.

It will be a different story in the mountains, where we could see light snow throughout the day. We are expecting 1 to 3 inches of accumulation. In the last 48 hours some ski resorts have picked up more than a foot of snow!

To start the work week we warm things up into the mid 50s for the Denver metro area with mostly clear skies.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feel spring-like with daytime highs in the mid 60s. Soak up the sunshine and warmer weather because a change comes our way Wednesday night into Thursday. At this point it looks like light snow and cold weather for the Front Range.

St Patrick's Day on Friday will stay on the cold side with highs only in the 30s, well below the average temperature of where we should be for this time in March.

