Vacant office buildings find new life as affordable apartments

The Denver Metro area is a study in real estate contrasts. Many office buildings now sit with high vacancy rates, but cranes mark where new apartments are rapidly being built.

At the corner of 6th Avenue in Simms in Lakewood used to be an office building. For a dozen years, it sat empty and now it's been turned into something unique.

It is now an apartment building that has struck the right note.

With teachers, artists, and musicians it's called, "The Notable."

Matt Smiley is a professional musician and lives in one of the 218 affordable housing units.

"It's very exciting there's apartments I've lived in that in the past where the police have been called for noise violations and some people don't like living next door to a musician. So, this has been an extremely positive experience," he said.

It has a performance room, a community room with a microphone set up, and the Lakewood School of Music is a tenant.

David Zucker, the CEO of Zocalo Community Development said the building was a collaboration.

"This is a great example of community coming together with developers neighborhood groups. Coming together with elected officials," he said.

He explained his company wanted to create affordable housing. The apartments are rent from around $1300-$1600 a month about 30% below the market rate. It is classified as affordable.

"It would be irresponsible for us if we only tried to build for those with high income," Zucker added.

He says the community needed a place for teachers, artists and those with low incomes to be able to live.

There is a practice room for musicians, and the paintings on the walls are often by local artists.

Cydney Colbert has been here about a year. She said she likes the artistic atmosphere.

"I recently hosted and taught a painting class, I know there are several around the city. So. I thought it would be fun to bring one here," Colbert said.

This has become a place for musicians and artists and others to call home.