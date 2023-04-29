U.S. Ambassador to United Nations in Denver, asks Coloradans to consider sponsoring refugees

The United States Ambassador to the United Nations is urging Coloradans to help with a new program announced this year. It's aimed at giving more refugees a chance at a better life.

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield was in Denver for the Cities Summit of the Americas and toured the ECDC African Community Center of Denver.

Under the new program called Welcome Corps, private citizens in groups of five or more can apply to sponsor refugees. Once vetted and matched, they must provide the same assistance resettlement agencies do, including connecting refugees to housing, schools and jobs.

"It shows an America that welcomes... that cares... that takes care of people, who are in need and people who are yearning to be free. I met an Afghan family upstairs with three little kids and one of the things they mention is their kids can live a happy life here in the United States that they couldn't live in the Afghanistan they fled," Thomas-Greenfield said.

Since December, Denver has welcomed nearly 6,400 migrants from the southern border but, starting May 8, the city says it will no longer provide shelter to migrants, who have not met with U.S. immigration officials first.

In an effort to slow the number of migrants at the border, the Biden administration announced this week that it will be opening immigration processing centers throughout Latin America, where people can request asylum or refugee status.

Those who qualify could then legally enter the U.S., Canada or Spain.