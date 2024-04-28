Denver TSA officer wins prestigious award: "Completely humbling"

Like any good TSA agent, Julia Perry is always on the lookout for trouble; specifically, anyone having trouble getting through TSA at Denver International Airport.

Julia Perry CBS

"Any one of us at any time can be overwhelmed by the screening process," said Perry.

In addition to being a lead Transportation Security Administration officer, she's also a passenger support specialist. That means she helps people with special needs navigate the tricky and sometimes intimidating security check process at Denver International Airport in an efficient and empathetic manner.

"It can be, you know, a mom with three kids coming through traveling on her own and just doesn't have enough hands for everything and completely overwhelmed. It can be someone with autism or Down (syndrome). It can also be blind, deaf, just any form of differently-abled," said Perry.

TSA officer Julia Perry assists a traveler with new translation technology CBS

Or it could be someone like one woman she encountered Thursday who doesn't speak English. In that case, Perry reaches for a new tool the TSA in Denver has; a handheld computer that can translate a conversation in real-time.

Perry says helping people have a safe and happy trip is her favorite part of the job.

"It gives it that personal touch and gives it a lot more attention to who they are as a person and that they're not just another passenger coming through," said Perry.

Now she is being recognized for her dedication and compassion. She's been named the 2023 National Passenger Support Specialist.

Shannon Phen, left, and Julia Perry CBS

Shannon Phen from the Autism Society of Colorado says Perry and officers like her should be honored more often because it makes a world of difference for people in the neurodivergent community.

"I truly think she deserves it," said Phen. "Whether they are autistic or have ADHD or even bipolar. They should be able to travel just like any other human being."

This is a very prestigious award and Perry is honored to receive it.

"With just over 900 officers that were nominated for the award, my being picked is completely humbling," she said.

If you are traveling and think you might need help from a passenger support specialist like Perry, you can contact the TSA and set up an appointment.