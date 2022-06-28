Denver aims to help combat climate change with price hike for trash service

The price of picking up trash is going up. Starting on Jan. 1, 2023, Denver residents will have to pay for trash pick up - people like Chris King.

"I think the price of everything is going up. Why does the price of trash have to go up?"

It will cost $9 a month for a 35 gallon trash can, $13 if you have a 65 gallon bin and $21 for a 95 gallon can. The flip side is there will be no charges for weekly recycling or compost pickup.

CBS

Nancy Kuhn, a spokesperson for the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure explained, "The more you recycle or compost, the less you throw away, the less your fee is going to be, so it really incentives the behaviors that we want."

For those on lower incomes there will be an instant rebate available to help ease the cost. Grace Rink, the Chief Climate Officer for the City of Denver says people in Denver are oriented towards green initiatives.

"I think the people of Denver are going to be really excited to participate in this one small way to participate in the fight against climate change."

Seventy-five percent of the trash from 180,000 Denver households ends up in a landfill where it decomposes and creates climate changing methane a greenhouse gas. King seemed convinced on the new program.

"I'm already conscious about all that so I try to stretch a paper towel so I don't have to put out more trash."

Denver City Council passed the measure Monday, but it will not go into effect until the first of the year.