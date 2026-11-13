Denver theater companies come together for fun Arts Week performance

Denver Arts Week is a great time to explore some of the city's smaller arts organizations. Two theater companies are coming together for one entertaining performance.

"Stories on Stage is a theater company that features some of Denver's very best actors performing short stories so the actors bring all the emotion and the humor of the story to life, and it's a lot of fun," explained Anthony Powell, Artistic Director for Stories on Stage.

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Powell curated a program of stories designed to delight audiences.

"This is 15 or 20 short funnies. This show is called 'It's Okay to Laugh' because the world is a challenging place to live right now," Powell explained. "We put them all together, and I hand them to Buntport, and they sprinkle the Buntport magic over the whole thing."

Buntport Theater is a five-person ensemble that creates original theater works. They write all their own work, produce it, direct it and perform it.

"I think 26 years ago we were worried about what original work would look like in Denver, and if we could sustain that, but it's really a testament I think to the audiences here that have been really supportive," said Brian Colonna, a founding member of Buntport Theater.

"It's Okay to Laugh" is a collaboration that Buntport really enjoys.

"This set of stories is all about laughing, having a good time," Colonna added.

"The stories are funny and kooky, and I think everyone will have a really good time," Powell said.

LINK: Plan your Denver Arts Week adventure

Stories on Stage and Buntport Theater's performance of "It's Okay to Laugh" is Sunday, November 15, 2026, at 2 p.m. at Su Teatro.