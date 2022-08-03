Denver teachers & district negotiate new contracts

Teachers and the Denver Public Schools district are negotiating new contracts. The teacher's union and DPS are talking about consolidating some schools.

The goal is to make sure students at every school have access to all electives and have special education support.

The teachers are also asking for increased paid parental leave and better benefits to retain and attract teachers.

"We're looking to make sure that we not only retain the best educators, but retain the best educators of color to support our students of color," said Robert Gould, President of the DCTA. "Our students of color deserve to have a teacher of color that looks like them, that knows exactly what they've been through, they deserve to have those teachers that support them."

Negotiations are expected to last through Wednesday.