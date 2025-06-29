Denver students get hands-on with Solar power in Summer Renewable Energy Academy

This summer, a group of Denver Public Schools students traded beach towels for tool belts to dive into the future of energy. The DPS Summer Renewable Energy Academy, now in its fourth year, gave high schoolers a unique opportunity to explore careers in clean energy -- and get their hands dirty while doing it.

The four-week academy is more than just classroom learning. Partnering with GRID Alternatives Colorado, students worked side-by-side with solar experts to install mock solar panels, learn the fundamentals of electricity, and gain real-world experience in solar energy systems. From drills to hammers, every tool used was a step closer to understanding how renewable energy works -- and how students might one day build careers in the industry.

Ricardo Quinonez, a 10th grader at East High School, said he needed something to do this summer.

"I was interested in electricity and energy," he said. "Now I'm learning more about solar panels and stuff like that. It's beautiful -- I love it."

Funded by Denver's Green Career Grant, the program is designed for students seeking to develop practical skills and explore sustainability-focused careers. Upon completion, each participant earns a certification.

Instructor Monica Schultz says the program has evolved significantly over the years: "We started with more of a focus on solar and some project-based learning. This year, we infused a broader exposure to different types of renewable energy -- wind, solar, biomass, home efficiency -- all of those things are critical to our future."

For students like Quinonez, it's more than just a program -- it's a spark.

"I just love it," he said. "It's something new to me."