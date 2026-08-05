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Denver crews work to make South Platte River Drive a better experience for drivers

By
Brian Sherrod
Brian Sherrod
First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter
Brian Sherrod is a multimedia journalist and the First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter at CBS News Colorado. Share your story ideas with him by sending an email to yourreporter@cbs.com.
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Brian Sherrod

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There is a project underway that will impact the morning and afternoon commutes for some drivers in Denver over the next couple of weeks.

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South Platte River Drive in Denver CBS

The Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is paving down a section of South Platte River Drive between Santa Fe Drive and Florida Avenue. Crews are using a mill to remove the old asphalt surface. Then, they will lay down a fresh layer of asphalt to make the roads smoother.

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DOTI

This project will be underway until Aug 21. The roads will be closed between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. until completion.

Drivers are urged to take an alternate route, like Santa Fe Drive to Florida Avenue, during this time.

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