Denver crews work to make South Platte River Drive a better experience for drivers

There is a project underway that will impact the morning and afternoon commutes for some drivers in Denver over the next couple of weeks.

South Platte River Drive in Denver CBS

The Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is paving down a section of South Platte River Drive between Santa Fe Drive and Florida Avenue. Crews are using a mill to remove the old asphalt surface. Then, they will lay down a fresh layer of asphalt to make the roads smoother.

DOTI

This project will be underway until Aug 21. The roads will be closed between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. until completion.

Drivers are urged to take an alternate route, like Santa Fe Drive to Florida Avenue, during this time.