Colorado Weather: Storm warnings in effect as snow moves into Denver area

By Lauren Whitney

/ CBS Colorado

Snow And Cold Arrive Very Quickly
Snow And Cold Arrive Very Quickly 03:45

Snow and cold are just on the horizon for the Denver metro area on this FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Late Tuesday night and into Wednesday early morning, snow will ramp up and make a potential mess for the morning commute.

We have numerous Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories through Wednesday night. The Denver area is looking at 3 to 6 inches of snow with a Winter Weather Advisory through midnight Wednesday.

winter-storm-warning-4.png

Meanwhile, south of Denver in Douglas County we could see up to a foot of snow! The heaviest snow around the Denver area will be in the southern foothills and Douglas County and east. 

winter-weather-advisory-10.png

Our parched southeastern plains are in for a great shot of heavy snow, up to a foot of snow is possible. Many areas of southwestern Colorado will also be under a Winter Storm Warning for about the same amount of snow. 

The heaviest snow will be before noon, slowly tapering off through the afternoon. The evening commute will be better, but roads will still be icy.

The wind will still be relentless on Wednesday in many areas. Add in bitter temperatures, it won't be so fun to be outside on Wednesday. 

The cold won't last long, we're back above freezing on Thursday and close to 50 on Friday. This snow will rapidly melt, unlike our earlier winter storms that stuck around for weeks.

