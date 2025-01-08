Denver commuters be aware: a round of light snow will bring travel impacts Thursday morning

Another round of snow set to hit during the morning commute in Denver

Another Colorado storm will bring the chance for accumulating snow during the Thursday morning commute in the Denver metro area. Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day.

A Denver City and County truck clears snow from Sherman Street in Denver on Jan. 7, 2025. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Snow will begin across Interstate 70 between 1 and 3 a.m., spreading to Interstate 25 between 4 and 6 a.m. Totals are not all that impressive, but the timing will create travel impacts for the morning commute.

A general 2 to 4 inches are expected across the Palmer Divide with lighter amounts in the range of 1-3 inches across I-70 on the Plains. The mountains corridor of I-70 will pick up a general 2-5 inches east of the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel.

A few important factors are at play with this light system that will allow it to have a greater impact:

The first is the winds. Gusts to 45 MPH are expected during the morning commute.

The second is the light, fluffy nature of the snow. Gusty winds and light snow will lead to blowing snow reducing visibility across the Palmer Divide and Plains during the commute.

Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s overnight, so most of the snow that falls will stick. As this system departs, arctic air floods in and lows will be in the single digits Thursday night into Friday with wind chills at or below 0.