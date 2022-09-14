Police close Lincoln Street in downtown Denver after shooting, 1 person hurt
Authorities in Denver closed Lincoln Street at 9th Avenue after a shooting that apparently injured 1 person.
It happened just after 1 p.m. Several shots could be heard being fired near the intersection of 10th and Lincoln. Witnesses could see a man with two guns running down Lincoln Street afterwards.
About 30 minutes after the shooting police tweeted that a victim was located and the shooting remains under investigation.
