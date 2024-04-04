Denver and many other Colorado communities sees 70 degree temperature readings for first time in 2024

Colorado weather: Warmer and windy before colder wet weather by the weekend

The warmest weather of the season is here as several days in the 70s show up for the first week of April. On Wednesday, Denver International Airport managed to climb to 71 degrees, as several other Front Range neighborhoods also jumped into the 70s for the first time this year.

This warmer-than-average weather continues through Friday. High temperatures on Thursday afternoon will warm to the mid to upper 70s for the Denver metro and Front Range.

By Friday we continue to see warmth build, but along with the warmth comes the gusty winds. Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches will go into effect Friday morning for the entire eastern portion of the state as winds could gust 50+mph throughout the day Friday. Along with the gusty wind, the dry conditions will contribute to the potential for rapid fire spread.

The warm temperatures Friday could make Rockies record books as the warmest home opener in history. The warmest Rockies home opener so far was 74 degrees.



Changes roll in by the weekend as colder, wet weather moves in. The high country will begin to see snow late Friday into early Saturday morning. Shower chances increase by Saturday morning in the Denver area, as temperatures drop into the mid 50s through the weekend.