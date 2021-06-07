Denver Revokes Pinkerton's License After Shooting Involving Unlicensed Security Guard Matthew Dolloff

DENVER (CBS4/AP) - A security company that employed the unlicensed guard who shot a man at a protest downtown is losing its license to operate in Denver. Pinkerton employed Matthew Dolloff who is accused of killing Lee Keltner during a "Patriot Muster" demonstration and a "BLM-Antifa Soup Drive" counter-protest on Oct. 10.

Matthew Dolloff (credit: Denver Police)

The City of Denver is now revoking Pinkerton's license -- rather than suspending it for six month, which was the recommendation after a hearing by the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses. That ruling is effective in 30 days.

Pinkerton can apply for a private security services license again in five years.

Pinkerton and Isborn Security had arranged for Dolloff to provide security for a 9News crew. The Denver Department of Excise and Licenses cited both companies with a municipal code violation because Dolloff did not have the license required to work as a security guard in the city.

Denver reached a settlement agreement with Isborn security on Dec. 3. The company agreed to surrender their license and cannot reapply for a new license for five years. Denver Excise and Licenses Executive Director Ashley Kilroy filed an order rejecting the settlement with Pinkerton on Dec. 13.

Dolloff is charged with second degree murder. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday at 10:30 a.m.

Video from bystanders, including the TV producer Dolloff was working with at the time, and photos from The Denver Post, show Keltner at first arguing with a Black man wearing a Black Guns Matter T-shirt before getting into an altercation with Dolloff. Cellphone video from the unnamed TV producer suggests Keltner was upset that the original argument was being recorded.

The video shows Keltner, holding a spray can, walking out of view. A man's voice — it's unclear if it's Keltner — is heard saying the area was no place for cameras. "Get the cameras out of here or I'm going to f— you up," the unidentified man says. Keltner and Dolloff are then shown scuffling before the video stops.

DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 10: Two men clash after dueling rallies in Downtown Denver on October 10, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. The confrontation led to the man on the right fatally shooting the man on the left of the photo. The shooting happened as opposing rallies by far-right and far-left activists were ending. The shooter has been identified as Matthew Dolloff. He is being held for investigation of First Degree Murder in connection with this shooting. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Photos from the Post show Dolloff pointing his gun at Keltner as he fires what police said was pepper spray at Dolloff before Keltner falls to the ground.

Two men clash after dueling rallies in Downtown Denver on October 10, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. The man on the left side of the photo sprays what appears to be pepper spray at the man on the right side of the image. The man at right, fires his gun at the protester at left. The shooting happened as opposing rallies by far-right and far-left activists were ending. The shooter has been identified as Matthew Dolloff. He is being held for investigation of First Degree Murder in connection with this shooting. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

When the TV producer resumes filming after the shooting, he tells arriving police that he is with the press and that the man who was shot "was going to get me." He also says the security guard shot Keltner because Keltner used mace.

