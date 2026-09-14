Denver restaurant awarded Michelin Star, 15 restaurants recognized statewide

One Denver restaurant has become the newest in the state to earn a coveted Michelin Star, with a total of 15 Colorado restaurants located across the state having been added to the Michelin Guide.

Milpero Shawn Campbell / Michelin Guide

The Michelin star honors restaurants with outstanding food, and Chef Johnny Curiel at Milpero excels at it. The Michelin Guide says the contemporary Mexican fare Milpero offers finds a harmony between tradition and innovation.

"Chef Johnny Curiel has already established himself as an adept practitioner of contemporary Mexican cuisine, but at this rarefied workshop, his aims are more ambitious still. A multifaceted tasting menu studiously marries tradition with invention, celebrating regional cuisines," the guide says. "The myriad of distinctive moles stitched throughout the meal illustrates the point, from a beet-tinted mole rosa dotting a bluefin tuna flauta, to a robust mole amarillo matched with American wagyu and hearty ayocote beans. The meal ends with a satisfying yet whimsical flourish of warm chocolatey champurrado poured over an atole mousse in the shape of a corn cob. Service is seamless and warmly hospitable, and both striking cocktails and a singular assortment of top-flight Mexican wines are sure to impress."

Pig and Tiger Casey Wilson / Michelin Guide

Fourteen other restaurants in Colorado also joined the guide, with Anette in Aurora, and Denver eateries Pig and Tiger and Rougarou earning special recognition and securing a Bib Gourmand award. Other recognized restaurants include:

Dân Dã in Aurora

Casa Juani in Boulder

Radicato in Breckenridge

Rootstalk in Breckenridge

Four by Brother Luck in Colorado Springs

The Penrose Room in Colorado Springs

Dear Emilia in Denver

Florence Supper Club in Denver



Heretík in Denver

Madeline in Denver



The National in Telluride

Annette Dan Richard / Michelin Guide

On Monday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued a statement congratulating the new additions:

"Congratulations to this year's amazing restaurants honored by the MICHELIN Guide. Colorado's incredible restaurants are the heart of our communities, making delicious food and strengthening our local economies. I am excited to celebrate our talented professionals and the role local restaurants play in keeping Colorado creative and the best place to live, work, play and eat!"