Denver metro area residents step up to help wildfire victims with donations

More than two hours away from the devastating impacts of the Aspen Acres Fire, residents in the Denver metro area are searching for ways to help give back to those in need.

"A lot of families are struggling and just having a hard time. The fires are really bad this year, so we like to give back and help the community," said Mark Miners, owner at Top Edge Car Audio & Truck Accessories.

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With the help of Big Tony, a staple in the Denver community for giving back to the community, Top Edge and other businesses are loading up a bus with donations and driving down supplies and resources to residents and first responders who've been battling the wildfire.

"This is a no-brainer, absolute no-brainer," said Big Tony. "This bus behind here is going down to Penrose, Colorado. All the VFW is going to team up and donate as is necessary to those people hit hardest, including the firefighters that's down there as we speak."

With the help of veterans' groups, local businesses, and the Heather Gardens Retirement Community, these Denverites have stepped up to bring in some of those donations and make more than 1,500 care packages for people impacted by the fires.

Big Tony CBS

"We have some people that can't get their meds, and when it's a state of emergency, we have assisted on many occasions, not just in Colorado," said Big Tony. "[We] will be taking some of their meds that they are not able to get."

"It's great to see the community come together and help each other," said Miners.

A small gesture, they hope, will make a big difference for their neighbors down south.

"You can't worry about the negative stuff that's going on. You have to focus on the best of America, and that isn't focused enough," said Big Tony.

CBS Colorado's Gabriela Vidal hands water destined for those impacted by the Aspen Acres Fire to Big Tony. CBS

Top Edge is collecting donations, including nonperishables, water, and monetary donations, at 1015 E 70th Ave., Denver, CO 80229. The bus will hit the road this weekend to bring those donations to communities impacted.