Denver Rescue Mission hopes to collect 5,000 more turkeys

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The Denver Rescue Mission has less than a week to collect 5,000 more turkeys to reach their goal of 15,000. It's all part of an effort to make sure that every family in the Denver metro area has a holiday meal this Thanksgiving. 

Last week, Safeway delivered 5,100 turkeys to the mission with 100 of those turkeys donated by Safeway. The other 5,000 were purchased by the mission from community donations. There is an especially large need this season due to current inflation, so every bit helps.

The turkeys will be distributed through hot and boxed meals with all the fixings like mashed potatoes, turkey, and stuffing. 

You can always help. More information on ways to give can be found here: https://denverrescuemission.org/ways-to-give/

