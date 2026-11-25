Dozens of Denver Rescue Mission volunteers are serving hundreds of meals this Thanksgiving to those in need. This year, anyone is invited to attend, with the organization's motto that no one should ever go hungry.

The Denver Rescue Mission will feed hundreds of people meals this Thanksgiving holiday. CBS

Kitchen staff tell us volunteers are expecting to feed between 400 and 600 people. Gov. Jared Polis also donned a Denver Rescue Mission hat and apron to help serve those in need.

Preparations started earlier in the week as volunteers began to thaw the frozen turkeys and prepare the sides, including mac and cheese, mashed potatoes and all the fixings. Not only does this feed people in need with a hot meal, but provides a place to bring people together so they don't have to spend the holidays alone.

Denver Rescue Mission volunteers are serving hundreds of meals this Thanksgiving to those in need. CBS

"Every year, it's so full of love, hope, and connection with our community," Keely Scheffler, Kitchen Supervisor, Lawrence Street Community Center. "I love being able to use my skills to give everyone a wonderful meal and make them feel like they are seeing this holiday season."

CBS

Any leftover food will be served Wednesday and Thursday for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.