Denver Rescue Mission dishes out 500 meals in "Christmas Banquet," joined by CBS Colorado's Alan Gionet and Mekialaya White

CBS News Colorado always enjoys getting out into the community to serve. On Friday, the Denver Rescue Mission dished out approximately 500 meals to people experiencing homelessness for its annual "Christmas Banquet."

"Christmas is a special time to reach hundreds of men and women in need in our community," said Stephen Hinkel, public relations manager. "The holidays can be a difficult time, and receiving a warm holiday meal can provide hope. The Mission has partnered with people and businesses across the city to help provide a holiday meal to these men and women, so they have the opportunity to celebrate Christmas."

More than 40 volunteers rolled up their sleeves to dish out the special meal at the Lawrence Street Community Center in downtown Denver, including CBS News Colorado's Alan Gionet and Mekialaya White.

Alan Gionet with his two daughters during Denver Mission's 2023 "Christmas Banquet." CBS

(Right) Mekialaya White with her husband during Denver Mission's 2023 "Christmas Banquet." CBS

Since 1892, Denver Rescue Mission has been meeting the needs of the poor and homeless through emergency services, rehabilitation, transitional programs and community outreach 365 days a year.