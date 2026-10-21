Denver renters want action against cockroach infestation

A Colorado couple said that ongoing maintenance issues, inconsistent pest control treatments and changes in property management have left them frustrated and searching for a way out of their lease.

What was supposed to be an exciting new chapter for Colorado native Ashton Dechant and his girlfriend, Loren, quickly turned into a nightmare. The couple moved into ReNew Kennedy Park apartments, located along South Parker Road in Denver, on May 1. But less than three weeks later, they spotted their first cockroach.

"It's just been a nightmare since we got here, to be 100% honest," Dechant said.

Dechant said that the cockroach infestation is just one of several problems they've experienced since moving in. He claimed their apartment has broken windows, damaged door frames, plumbing issues and air conditioning that wasn't working as summer approached. Meanwhile, he said that the complex has prioritized renovations to shared amenities, including the gym and pool. But his biggest concern remains the cockroaches, which he says are growing in both number and size.

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Dechant said that he's repeatedly contacted the leasing office about the infestation. Although pest control workers have come out to spray, he said that treatments have been inconsistent and the problem persists. A recent change in property management has only added to his frustration, leaving him feeling like the process is starting over.

"Since we moved here, it's been a runaround circle game," Dechant said.

Colorado landlord-tenant attorney Steven Flaxman said that state law requires landlords to take prompt action when notified of an infestation. He explained that tenants may have legal options if landlords fail to adequately address the problem, including arranging extermination services and potentially deducting eligible costs from rent if they follow the required legal procedures.

For Dechant, however, the goal is no longer another pest control treatment. He wants to leave ReNew Kennedy Park. He says management offered to move the couple into another building, but only if they signed a new yearlong lease.

"I'm like, no, I want my last six months because I'm going to leave after this," he said.

Flaxman said Colorado's warranty of habitability law may allow tenants to terminate their lease if a qualifying habitability issue is repaired but reoccurs within six months, provided the legal requirements are met.

For now, Dechant and his girlfriend remain in their apartment, hoping for a resolution to a problem they say has overshadowed what was supposed to be a fresh start.

CBS Colorado reporter Kennedy Cook reached out to the leasing office and the property managers, but got no response.