Watch CBS News
Local News

Arctic blast brings record-breaking temperature drop

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado Weather: Extreme cold weather continues
Colorado Weather: Extreme cold weather continues 02:15

We saw a drastic temperature drop on Wednesday at Denver International Airport. According to the National Weather Service in Boulder at 3:53 pm it was 42 degrees and by 4:53 pm it was 5 degrees, dropping 37 degrees. Making it the largest one hour temperature drop recorded at DIA. The previous biggest one hour drop was from 41 degrees to 6 degrees on January 27, 2007.

record-temperature-cold-temp-drop.png
CBS

Cold will stick around today and Friday. First Alert Weather Days have been declared for Thursday through Friday for the extremely cold weather. 

co-today-highs.png
CBS

Friday the highs will be slight warmer compared to Thursday, but still well below normal. Daytime highs will only in the teens throughout the Denver metro area. 

co-tomorrow-highs.png
CBS

A Wind Chill Warning is in place through Friday at 11 am. If you must go outside make sure to dress in layers. Frostbite can occur on exposed skin in 5 minutes or less. 

wind-chill-advisory.png
CBS

Finally, this weekend we will thaw out. Saturday, we should climb above freezing. On Christmas Day temperatures will be above normal in the low 50s. 

Callie Zanandrie
callie-zanandrie.jpg

Callie Zanandrie works on air and behind the scenes in the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado and also reports from the First Alert Weather Tracker. Read her bio & send her an email.

First published on December 22, 2022 / 11:21 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.