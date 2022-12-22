Arctic blast brings record-breaking temperature drop

We saw a drastic temperature drop on Wednesday at Denver International Airport. According to the National Weather Service in Boulder at 3:53 pm it was 42 degrees and by 4:53 pm it was 5 degrees, dropping 37 degrees. Making it the largest one hour temperature drop recorded at DIA. The previous biggest one hour drop was from 41 degrees to 6 degrees on January 27, 2007.

Cold will stick around today and Friday. First Alert Weather Days have been declared for Thursday through Friday for the extremely cold weather.

Friday the highs will be slight warmer compared to Thursday, but still well below normal. Daytime highs will only in the teens throughout the Denver metro area.

A Wind Chill Warning is in place through Friday at 11 am. If you must go outside make sure to dress in layers. Frostbite can occur on exposed skin in 5 minutes or less.

Finally, this weekend we will thaw out. Saturday, we should climb above freezing. On Christmas Day temperatures will be above normal in the low 50s.