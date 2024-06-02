Denver recognizes Global Heat Action Day to raise awareness about the dangers of extreme heat

On one of the hottest days of the year so far, Sierra McGivney has strong opinions about the heat.

"Ugh, it's so annoying! I hate the heat!" she said.

CBS

This is probably why she and her friends chose to forgo the cake and get ice cream for her birthday. She says growing up she doesn't remember it being this hot on her birthday.

"I'm from New York so not always," McGivney said.

Sierra McGivney and her friends get ice cream CBS

She's been in Denver for two years and says it seems like each summer has been hotter than the previous one.

"Yeah, every summer I've been out here it's really hot. I almost die," McGivney joked.

She may be being hyperbolic, but the heat really is a problem in Denver. That's why the city joined others around the world to recognize Global Heat Action Day on Sunday.

They say carbon emissions are making heatwaves hotter, longer and more dangerous. On average, Denver now sees 19 more days of above-average heat per year than we did 50 years ago. Also, the average summer temperature has increased three degrees since 1970.

CBS

That's no shock to McGivney.

"Temperatures are rising everywhere so it's not surprising," McGivney said.

The City of Denver says high temperatures can cause illness. That's why they are implementing several programs to keep people safe like; providing home energy rebates to help install heat pumps, supporting nonprofits and community groups to give air conditioning units and air purifiers to those in urgent need, planting trees across Denver and opening rec centers and libraries as cooling centers when there is an extreme heat warning.

CBS

McGivney says she thinks government intervention to protect people and stop global warming is a good thing.

"That would be great if they were doing more to help with that," McGivney said.

The city says to beat the heat stay inside in air-conditioned buildings, drink more water than usual, take cool showers or baths, don't use your stove, and avoid alcohol and caffeine.