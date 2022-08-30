Denver Public Schools and teachers' union set to negotiate cost-of-living increase

Denver Public Schools and teachers' union set to negotiate cost-of-living increase

Denver Public Schools and its teachers' union are scheduling a long day of negotiations Wednesday.

The teachers' contract is expiring, and bargaining teams remain far apart on a cost-of-living increase.

Teachers want 12%, but DPS is offering 3.5%.

If the bargaining teams don't reach an agreement by the end of Wednesday night, the district and union could choose to extend the current contract and continue negotiating or pursue mediation.