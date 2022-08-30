Watch CBS News
Denver Public Schools and teachers' union set to negotiate cost-of-living increase

Denver Public Schools and its teachers' union are scheduling a long day of negotiations Wednesday.

The teachers' contract is expiring, and bargaining teams remain far apart on a cost-of-living increase.

Teachers want 12%, but DPS is offering 3.5%.

If the bargaining teams don't reach an agreement by the end of Wednesday night, the district and union could choose to extend the current contract and continue negotiating or pursue mediation. 

August 30, 2022

