Denver Public Schools and teachers' union set to negotiate cost-of-living increase
Denver Public Schools and its teachers' union are scheduling a long day of negotiations Wednesday.
The teachers' contract is expiring, and bargaining teams remain far apart on a cost-of-living increase.
Teachers want 12%, but DPS is offering 3.5%.
If the bargaining teams don't reach an agreement by the end of Wednesday night, the district and union could choose to extend the current contract and continue negotiating or pursue mediation.
